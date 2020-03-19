Trevor Noah's attempt at uniting NYC through music like Italy, fails miserably

Italy had caught the eyes of the world even from beyond the barriers raised around the country during the coronavirus pandemic, with their high spirits soaring despite the testing times.

Attempting to bring New York together in the same way was comedian and TV host Trevor Noah who took to his balcony ready to give out love to his neighbours in the Big Apple.

However, what Noah got in return was the most New York response possible, as his attempt to pull off Italy’s capabilities of uniting through music failed miserably.

After singing a verse from Disney’s A Whole New World, The Daily Show host was asked to stay shut instead by one of his neighbours.

"Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow. #AwholeNewSong," the caption to the video read.



Earlier, quarantined Italians decided to make the best of their time in isolation by turning up on their balconies with musical instruments and putting up a show for fellow residents of the area who also later appeared to chime in, making the neighbourhood echo with melodies.



