Bhumi Pednekar opens up on the fierce competition in Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar has been blazing the Bollywood red carpet with hit after hit in these recent months. Some of her best works includes movies like like Saand ki Aankh, Bala or Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The actor also spoke about what motivates her and according to a report by IANS, Bhumi was quoted saying, "my journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. I'm thrilled about my performances being highlighted...As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film.”

She concluded by saying, "It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I'm cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on-screen."