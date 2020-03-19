Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s school closes for COVID-19 quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has recently hit the UK and as a result of that, many educational institutions are shutting down, in an attempt to curtail the spread of the disease.

However, this does not at all mean that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will enjoy house bound fun during this self-quarantine, in fact, Thomas's Battersea has shifted their curriculum towards online platforms in order to facilitate learning.

Thomas’s Battersea released an official statement which aimed to update parents regarding the pandemic and how the school is handling the issue.

The statement stated, “due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.”

“From this date, the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

“In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26 March.”

The statement concluded by saying, “we appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times.”