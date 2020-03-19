Katrina Kaif making music while social distancing amid coronavirus spread: Video

Dashing Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made good use of time at home while social distancing amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

The dynamic showbiz star shared her music skills on social media, giving pleasant feelings to fans and music lovers who have been stuck in their homes due to the virus pandemic.

The actress looked stunning with guitar in the video, she shared on Instagram, while enjoying the moments after having been indulged in her upcoming music.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star has shared a video of herself singing and playing the guitar while she enjoys her time at it. However, the video does not have any music since it is under preparation, the actress captioned the video:"Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari."







The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to everyone staying at home and while it isn't a very simple task for many, people have taken this time out to put some of their creativity to use and well, that has also lead to everyone trying out new things as well.



The entire world is currently dealing with an epidemic that needs everyone to be not just self-aware, but also take sufficient precautions to avoid the further spreading of the COVID 19.

