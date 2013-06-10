PM’s multi-billion discretionary fund being abolished ISLAMABAD: The PML-N government has decided to abolish the multi-billion rupee discretionary development funds for the prime minister in the upcoming budget 2013-14 in order to move towards the transparent execution of development schemes, The News has learnt. In a positive development, the economic team led by Senator Ishaq Dar took the decision in principle to abolish the discretionary funding for the PM in the name of development. “The National Economic Council (NEC), scheduled to meet on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will grant formal approval to development outlay without allocating discretionary development funds meant for the sitting premier of the country,” one of top economic wizards of the government confirmed to The News here on Sunday. However, the government has already taken a decision to continue development schemes for parliamentarians in the next budget and the name of the scheme will be changed from the People’s Works Programme (PWP) to the Tameer-e-Watan Programme (TWP). “Let me assure you that our government will not allow the misuse of development funds and we will ensure a strict monitoring mechanism to achieve effective utilisation of our resources,” a senior official of the government claimed. These sources also made it clear that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would announce measures to clear the monster of circular debt to the tune of $5 billion and this task would be accomplished by July this year. The clearance of the circular debt will be folded into a comprehensive package to ensure that it does not pile up again at the existing pace. On the development side, in the last budget 2012-13, the PPP-led government had allocated Rs22 billion for discretionary development funds for the PM which were jacked up to Rs42 billion during the tenure of ex-PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who spent these resources largely in his own constituency in Gujar Khan but people voted him out in the May 11 elections. During the tenure of last PPP regime, the controversial People’s Works Programme (PWP-II) utilised around Rs140-150 billion largely on the Multan Package and Gujar Khan Package in the native cities of former premiers Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. In a blatant violation of rules and procedures, the former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf diverted resources from 106 development schemes to jack up his discretionary funds under PWP-II during the outgoing financial year and finally this case landed before the superior judiciary. The NEC under PM Nawaz Sharif will also granted approval to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to the tune of Rs540 billion as the federal share while another over Rs500 billion annual development outlays for provinces will be approved. The overall development outlay will cross the Rs1,000 billion mark for the whole country. The NEC will also approve an annual plan 2013-14 with an envisaged GDP growth target of 4.4 percent against 3.6 percent in the outgoing fiscal year and CPI inflation at 8 percent compared to projected inflation of 7.5 percent for the current financial year. According to official projections, which will be tabled before the National Economic Council (NEC) after its re-constitution, the current account deficit might go up to negative $2.851 billion in the next fiscal year 2013-14 against revised estimates of negative $1.8 billion in the outgoing financial year. The current account in percentage of GDP would be standing at a negative 1.1 percent of GDP in 2013-14 against negative 0.8 percent of GDP in the outgoing financial year.The trade deficit has been projected at $15.533 billion in 2013-14 with exports of $26 billion and imports to the tune of $41.670 billion. In the services sector, there will be net deficit of $2.021 billion and there will be deficit in net income to the tune of $3.9 billion. The overall balance of goods, services and income has been projected at negative $21.478 billion. This deficit will be largely financed through projected workers remittances to the tune of $14.942 billion in the next financial year. During the outgoing financial year, the workers remittances are likely to remain at $14.030 billion till June 30, 2013. The capital account is projected at positive $292 million and financial account to the tune of $2.327 billion in the next financial year. Interestingly, the financial account has been projected negative to the tune of $204 million in the outgoing financial year. The disbursements from donors is projected at $3.215 billion while amortisation (principle repayment of loan) to the tune of $3.2 billion in next financial year.The foreign direct investment has been projected at $1.97 billion in the next financial year against revised estimates of $1.05 billion in the outgoing financial year.

