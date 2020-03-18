UAE suspends on-arrival visas amid coronavirus scare

The UAE has decided to suspend its visa-on-arrival facility for foreigners from March 19 onwards as a part of its "extra steps" to tackle the coronavirus, the country's embassies in the UK and Australia said.

Earlier, the country had suspended visas to foreigners beginning March 17. The only exceptions were diplomatic passport holders and those eligible for visa on arrival.

The country's embassy in the UK tweeted: "NEW: #UAE takes extra steps to combat the spread of #COVID19 that will affect travellers from the UK. From March 19 no visas on arrival will be issued until further notice. UAE residents are not affected."



UAE's embassy in Australia also tweeted: "From 19 March, the #UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians. Australians living in the UAE with existing resident visas are not affected."

Globally, 164 countries have been affected, more than 8,200 people have died and more than 200,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.