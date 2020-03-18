Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson making the best of their time in quarantine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after contracting the novel coronavirus that has taken over the world, are making the best of their time in quarantine.

Sixty-three-year-old Forrest Gump actor turned to his Instagram with another positive update as he and Wilson battle the disease away from the world, in isolation in Australia.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," he said sharing a picture of a typewriter with the word ‘corona’ written on it.

"Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he added.

"I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx," he said ending the post.



Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were isolated in hospital on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane last week.

Hanks was in Australia for filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley in which he was due to portray the singer's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given a number of performances and interviews in Sydney and Brisbane, prompting authorities to try to trace spectators and journalists who came into contact with her.

At least one of those contacts, TV entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, has since revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.