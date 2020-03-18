Meghan Markle was given the cold shoulder by Queen Elizabeth before her royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be out of the British royal family but the drama still seems to be following their every move.

According to the latest insight that seems to have gotten out of the palace dates back to before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot.

The unearthed report suggests that the former Suits star was snubbed by Queen Elizabeth II with the two getting into a tiff after Her Majesty refused to allow her to wear a tiara from her expansive assortment.

A source spoke to The Sun back in the day, saying: “Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds in it and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.”

"There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry. She said: ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me,’” the grapevine spilled.

Apart from that, the Queen had also grilled the need of a veil for the bride which heated things further.

“The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage. The message from the Queen was very much Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols,” said the insider.

Harry and Meghan had tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.