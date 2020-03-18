Meghan did not like getting ‘famous for doing nothing’ like the Kardashians

Meghan Markle took on the role of a royal very soon after her marriage to the spare of the kingdom Prince Harry, however new reports have surfaced which reveal that the former royal began to grow ‘bored’ of her popularity, especially because she felt like she had grown famous ‘for doing nothing’

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor David Spade spoke at length about his thoughts on Megxit, in a rather raging way.

He believes that Meghan got carried away with the thought of becoming royalty and potentially got cold feet whereas she found the lifestyle to be a rather “mundane” affair.

He was quoted saying, “I feel like she gets swept off her feet like the dream.”

“She goes over to England and she has this crazy wedding and she’s literally royalty but then it gets a little mundane and she’s like, ‘All right, let’s head back to LA.”

“I think the fun part was over and now she sort of got a little bored,” the actor further went onto joke about how Buckingham Palace might have been “too big” for the Duchess.

Even comedian Ron Funches joined in on the banter when he claimed that the former royals are now famous for the exact same thing as the Kardashians, that being through their last name. He was quoted saying, “they’re stepping on the Kardashians of being famous for doing nothing” and added, “the Kardashians are mad. They don’t want ‘em here.”