Royal palace announces royal wedding plans for Princess Beatrice amid outbreak

Princess Beatrice’s wedding is a highly anticipated union, one which royal fans and close confidants have been looking forward to for a while now, however it seems as though the wait could be increased due to the increasing amount of fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to PEOPLE has recently revealed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s prenuptial might be pushed well into the future as the coronavirus pandemic grapples a hold of the world.

This news comes as a bearer of bad news as the couple’s wedding was already pushed forward in the past due to Prince Andrew’s Jeffery Epstein scandal.

This news came about after the Queen canceled all events in Buckingham Palace. Due to this decision, it is highly likely Princess Beatrice’s wedding might also be pushed far into the future, as she was scheduled to get married in The Chapel Royal St James’s Palace, with a subsequent event held at the gardens of Buckingham Palace following suit.

As of this moment the news is not backed up with sources and official confirmation is being awaited upon.