Queen Elizabeth II has not ‘fled’ to Windsor Castle amidst coronavirus

With previous news of the Queen ‘fleeing’ Buckingham Palace arising as time goes on, royal fans were left worried, however, an official palace source has just revealed that the Queen, did not in fact, flee for Windsor Castle amidst the coronavirus crisis.

It is however true though that the Queen and other members of her family were forced to cancel some official engagements in the wake of this global pandemic.

A palace aid spoke to Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that the Queen most certainly still has her schedule filled to the brim with a number of duties in an around the London area. Not only that, she visited Windsor Castle solely to spend the weekend.

An official press conference at the palace revealed, "In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled."

It concluded by stating, "Audiences [with the queen] will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."