Saif Ali Khan ‘proud’ of Sara Ali Khan despite ‘Love Aaj Kal’ failure

After easily getting regarded as one of the most awaited films in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal failed to deliver and was received with an abysmal response by the audience.

Responding to the failure of his daughter’s film, Saif Ali Khan sat down during an interview and revealed his thoughts on the Imtiaz Ali-directorial failing to make a mark at the box office.

Expressing his pride for his 24-year-old daughter, Saif shared: “I am very proud of Sara. Hits and misses are a part of the game.”

Earlier, he also disclosed his thoughts on working with Sara on screen: “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate.”

“I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that,” he added.