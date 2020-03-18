Saif Ali Khan thinks he won’t be looking old for a while now after son Ibrahim's comment

B-Town's icon Saif Ali Khan is recognized by clear miles for not only his acting prowess but also for being a doting father to three children: Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur.

And despite his eldest two, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan now at the prime of life, he still considers himself as young and fit as a fiddle.

Ibrahim, 19, recently turned to his social media and posted a photo with his daddy dearest where he referred to him as his “old man.”

Reacting to that, Saif during an interview revealed that it doesn’t bother him at all.

“Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while but I understand the irony of it all,” he said.

Apart from that, Saif also revealed whether Ibrahim will be following in the steps of his elder sister and considering a career in Bollywood.

“He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job,” he said.