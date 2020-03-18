Arjun Kapoor urges paps to be ‘sensitive’ during times of the coronavirus

With the coronavirus scare escalating with each passing day, celebrities around the world have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness about the threat that the infectious disease holds.

Arjun Kapoor turned to his Instagram on Wednesday and gave a message to the numerous reporters and photographers following him and other Bollywood bigwigs around town.

“So I went to my physio for my routine ultra sound this week before she shuts incase or excessive measures being needed,” he started the note.

“Sadly when I was turning to my car the media was present and were interested in getting images and videos. I love my job and Am ok with the attention the media gives us but genuinely I don’t believe now is the time for us to be normal and just pose of images getting in and out of trying to maintain a sane life,” he added.

He further stressed on social distancing and self-isolation saying: “My request to all the media portals and paps is to please be sensitive and sensible.”

“Short term distance is better for a long term proximity that everyone enjoys. Stay healthy and stay home,” he said ending the note.

