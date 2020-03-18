‘Corona Pyaar Hai’: Rakesh Roshan reacts to COVID-19 film titles getting registered

In the midst of the surging fear and threat of the novel coronavirus, some people cannot help but cash in on the alarming situation that has sent shockwaves down the globe.

The latest move happens to be the extensive lineup of coronavirus-related film titles getting registered and one of them that has managed to catch the attention of the audience and also unleash quite a few chuckles was a fun wordplay in reference to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, titled Corona Pyaar Hai.

And while many may have found the pun to be nothing harmless sidesplitting humour, a majority — including Hrithik’s dad and producer of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan — were not amused.

Speaking to Mid Day, Roshan expressed his fury saying: “It’s a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It’s childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight.”

“There is no similarity between the two films. Even with regard to the names, their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it,” he added.