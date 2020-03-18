close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

Alia Bhatt enjoys Catan game amidst self-quarantine: Photo goes viral

Wed, Mar 18, 2020

Showbiz star Alia Bhatt has enjoyed the game of  Catan while utilizing her self-quarantine time amidst coronavirus fears. In the sweet picture, shared by her sister Shaheen,  the Gully Boy star can be seen focusing on the game.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shaheen  shared  the stunning pics of Alia Bhatt with the caption: "winning the game of Catan and also winning at life." 

Dressed in a white outfit the gorgeous diva looked  stunning  and sober .  The actress, who showed off her acting skills  in films like Gully Boy, Highway, Raazi and Student of the Year, is winning the hearts of her fans and followers with her latest picture.

Recently, Shaeen shared a loved-up image on social media with the acting diva and lavished  praise on her  sweet sister.  


The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, called Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look of the dashing personality from the film has left her fans and film audience totally spellbound. 



