Alia Bhatt enjoys Catan game amidst self-quarantine: Photo goes viral

Showbiz star Alia Bhatt has enjoyed the game of Catan while utilizing her self-quarantine time amidst coronavirus fears. In the sweet picture, shared by her sister Shaheen, the Gully Boy star can be seen focusing on the game.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shaheen shared the stunning pics of Alia Bhatt with the caption: "winning the game of Catan and also winning at life."

Dressed in a white outfit the gorgeous diva looked stunning and sober . The actress, who showed off her acting skills in films like Gully Boy, Highway, Raazi and Student of the Year, is winning the hearts of her fans and followers with her latest picture.



Recently, Shaeen shared a loved-up image on social media with the acting diva and lavished praise on her sweet sister.





The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, called Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look of the dashing personality from the film has left her fans and film audience totally spellbound.







