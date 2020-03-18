Idris Elba caught coronavirus from Canadian PM's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau?

Idris Elba, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, has revealed that he caught the virus from a fellow celebrity as he attended a 'WE Day' event in London on March 4 where he was photographed with Lewis Hamilton and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister, who has since tested positive for the virus.

The 'In The Long Run' actor took to social media to update his fans on the last 24 hours in self-isolation. The actor said he had been "exposed since March 4".



To a question, without mentioning Sophie by name, the actor explained: "That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person, adding:"So essentially, I could have been positive since March 4."

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said in a video, which he posted on Twitter. “I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today.”



The TV star said he's "feeling ok" and while he still not showing any symptoms and he's checking his temperature twice a day.





