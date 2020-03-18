'The Witcher', 'Lord Of The Rings' productions stopped over coronavirus fears

Amidst growing cases of coronavirus that triggered havoc across the globe, the productions of Lord Of The Rings and The Witcher have been suspended.

As per reports, the crew has been told that production will be suspended for two weeks from Monday. The move came after Amazon confirmed it has paused production on all its original series for the health and safety of our cast and crew.

Other series, affected from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, include Wheel Of Time, which has been shooting in Prague, and Carnival Row, shooting in Budapest

The Witcher has reportedly halted production for two weeks. The Netflix series has been shooting its second season at Arborfield Studios near London, where the global streamer has reportedly built an elaborate set for the show.

The Lord Of The Rings production was also shut down due to COVID-19.

