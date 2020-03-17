O and A levels exams postponed, says education minister Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: The head of Cambridge in Pakistan has decided that O and A levels exams have been postponed in the country, said Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday.



"Since many people are asking it is clarified that this decision to postpone O and A level was taken in a meeting where Ms Uzma Yousaf, head of Cambridge in Pakistan was present," he tweeted.



In an earlier tweet, the minister had said that the exams had been postponed and new dates will be announced by Cambridge.

Earlier, the same information had been shared by Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani.

"CAIEs exams scheduled to be held in May/June will be postponed as per decision of meeting held today. Official announcement will come from Cambridge," he had tweeted.

Nationwide tally rises to 237

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 237 after new patients were reported from Sindh and Punjab on Tuesday.

The province-wide break up of cases as of 6:45pm is as follows:

- Sindh - 172

- Punjab - 26

- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - 16

- Balochistan - 16

- Islamabad Capital Territory - 2

- Gilgit Baltistan - 5

Globally, 162 countries have been affected, more than 7,000 people have died and more than 184,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.