Rs3bn relief fund announced for coronavirus affectees in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: A relief fund worth Rs3 billion was announced by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the coronavirus affectees in the province, his law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.



"#SindhGovt has established a Corona Virus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs 3 Billion," Wahab tweeted.



"The CM, Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants & all PPP MPAs will contribute their 1 months salary into the fund," he added.

Officers of Sindh government's Grade 21 will donate half of their salaries to the fund while officers of Grade 17-20 will donate 10 % of their salaries. It was also announced that officers of Grade 1-16 will donate 5% of their salaries to the fund.

The fund will be operated by five people; three from the government sector and two from the private one. The chief minister has decided to transfer Rs1 billion from the relief fund into the coronavirus relief fund.

Sindh government decides to close shopping malls, restaurants for 15 days

Government of Sindh on Tuesday announced closure of shopping malls and restaurants for the next 15 days, said a spokesperson for the provincial chief minister.

The decision comes after the national coronavirus tally soared to 236.

Public parks, as well as Karachi's Sea View, will also remain closed for the next two week, the spokesperson added.