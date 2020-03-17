close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 17, 2020

20-year-old Pakistani sepoy martyred as India resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 17, 2020
Sepoy Wajid Ali, age 20 years, embraced martyrdom while valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation in Shahkot sector, Pakistan, March 17, 2020. ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI: A 20-year-old Pakistani sepoy embraced martyrdom as India resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the Pakistan army "responded effectively" after "Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Shahkot Sector along LOC with heavy weapons".

"Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those post which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material," the ISPR's statement read.

"During exchange of fire, one brave soldier Sepoy Wajid Ali, age 20 years, resident of District Dadu, valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation embraced shahadat [martyrdom]," it added.

