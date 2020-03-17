Coronavirus forces France's most popular TV anchor Jean-Pierre Pernaut off air

France most popular TV anchor Jean-Pierre Pernaut has decided to stay at home and hunker down against the coronavirus as as France went into strict lockdown Tuesday

Pernaut is France most reassuring face on television who has presented the lunchtime news on its biggest commercial channel, TF1, for nearly 32 years.

The folksy star -- who will be 70 in a few weeks -- is revered as a comforting uncle figure to millions of French people, and his bulletin is the most watched on TV.

"Take care of yourselves, and go out as little as possible," Pernaut told viewers Tuesday in a live link from his home, saying a slightly younger man would be stepping into his shoes while the crisis lasted.

The legend, whose programme likes to portray an eternal France of cheery rural rustics and horny-handed artisans, set tongues wagging last week when he had a fit of coughing while presenting a report on the virus.

He had also taken a shot at the French government on air, saying lots of people were wearing face masks in Italy and China while the authorities in France said they were useless against the virus.

"Maybe it is because we don´t have any," said the anchor, who is known by his initials, "JPP".

While many sent their best wishes to JPP on social media, one or two accused him of abandoning them in their hour of need, and of fleeing Paris to "infect" his beloved countryside.

But Pernaut, who beat prostrate cancer in 2018, appeared hale, hearty and suntanned at his home, assuring viewers that he would help keep them informed from his office at home.

"I have invented the home telly," he declared, in a pun on the French word for working from home, "le teletravail".