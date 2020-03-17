Coronavirus outbreak: Seventeen new cases emerge in Sindh, tally rises to 172

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Seventeen new cases were reported in Sindh on Tuesday, as the total number of persons affected by the virus rose to 172 from 155.
Senator Murtaza Wahab confirmed the development, tweeting that the number of cases in province shot up to 172.
Among the 17 new coronavirus cases, two are residents of Karachi while 15 arrived in Sukkur from Karachi.
In Karachi, the affected toll rose to 37 while one coronavirus case was reported from Hyderabad.
One hundred-and thirty four pilgrims in Sukkar who arrived from Taftan had tested positive for the virus while 140 had tested negative
Five new cases were reported in the province earlier today, taking the tally from 150 to 155. However, 17 new cases emerged, taking the toll to 172 throughout the province.
This takes the national affected persons toll to 210 from 193.
