Tue Mar 17, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 17, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Bollywood producer Aarti Shetty

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 17, 2020
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Bollywood producer Aarti Shetty

Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the residence of Bollywood producer Aarti Shetty for dinner, Indian media reported.

According to an  India Today report, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were snapped together coming out of the producer’s house late on Monday night.

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating, however, the couple have not officially made it public.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi.

The film was slated to hit the screens on March 24, 2020, however, its release was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

