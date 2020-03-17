Juhi Chawla says she is responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom

Bollywood icon Juhi Chawla is looking back at her career and regretting letting go of certain films due to her ‘ego’ issues.

Speaking about her filmography, the actor during an interview with Rajeev Masand, credited herself for the fame and glory that came Karisma Kapoor’s way, because she had initially turned down roles in Raja Hindustani.

“I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don’t work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way,” she said.

“I didn’t do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive. I just didn’t do them because I wanted the easy stuff and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn’t break barriers,” she added.

Apart from Raja Hindustani, the actor also turned down Dil To Pagal Hai which also became an instant hit.

“I made stars out of everybody else,” she said.

She joked that the films she turned down ended up making Karisma’s career. “Absolutely. I am responsible for her stardom,” she said.