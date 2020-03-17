Sara Ali Khan’s Islamic faith lands her in trouble after her Varanasi temple visit

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan unleashed the wrath of a number of people after she visited the Vishwanath Temple and took part in the Ganga Aarti on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor’s Islamic faith drew the ire of the Kashi Vikas Samiti who iterated that her visit raises questions about the temple’s security.

Secretary of the Samiti, Chandra Shekhar Kapoor said: "The actor's visit to the temple is against traditions and established norms. It also raises questions on the security of the temple when there is a sign board clearly stating that the entry of 'non-Hindus' is prohibited."





The Kashi Vikas Samiti has now demanded that an investigation be launched over the Simmba star’s visit while also stressing that those behind the occurrence should be held accountable.

On the other hand, local pandits were not too happy with Sara’s visit either as Rakesh Mishra said: “Though we appreciate her interest in the Hindu religion but the fact remains that she is a Muslim and should not have participated in the rituals. For her, all this could be 'interesting and exciting' but for us, it is a matter of religious piety.”