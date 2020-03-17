Tanushree Dutta feels isolated after sharing her #MeToo account

Flagbearer of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, Tanushree Dutta stepped forward saying she felt ‘betrayed’ by the industry.

The actor reacted to her alleged harasser Nana Patekar’s NGO filing a defamation suit against her and said that she feels isolated with forces bigger than her making her emotionally and financially struggle.

“It’s ironic that not only am I fighting for justice alone, with no sign of redress for my personal losses but to be inundated with legal threats for speaking out against harassment and corruption is another level of anarchy in India,” she was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

“It’s been very hard on me emotionally, psychologically, and financially these 12 years, after the mob violence on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 instigated by Nana Patekar and his goons. I had gone into severe depression post that episode for many years,” she said further.

“Instead of getting justice, I have further been pushed and forced into legal hassles by these people while everyone else watches the drama. I will remember this for sure and make a report of it. I feel like I have been let down by many people and I will return the favour when I rise to power again — and I will,” she said.

Tanushree Dutta is credited to have started the #MeToo movement in India when in 2008, she accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of film 'Horn OK Pleassss'.

