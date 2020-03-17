Dilip Kumar requests fans to stay indoors over coronavirus fears

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has appealed to his fans to protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The 97-year-old actor has also placed himself under self-imposed quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronovirus.

The former actor revealed this in a tweet late on Tuesday.

He said: “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.”

In another tweet, he further said, “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.

The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.

Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others.”

Recently, Dilip Kumar was taken to hospital in Mumbai but is at home now.