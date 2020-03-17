Australian journalist contracts coronavirus after meeting Rita Wilson

A distinguished Australian reporter after rubbing shoulders with Rita Wilson earlier has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Richard Wilkins, reporter for Channel 9 had met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House before she and husband Tom Hanks were tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson had performed at the world-famous opera house on March 7, 2020 where the journalist interacted with her and thereby contracting the virus.

Related: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Turning to Twitter, Wilkins announced his test results saying: “Hey ....sincere thanks for all the messages...I really appreciate it. It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about. I feel 100% ...no symptoms at all! Thanks again ....love to all RW xx.”

During a FaceTime interview with Australia’s Today Show, the journalist was unsure who he contracted the disease from.

"It could be from anyone, anywhere, any time. It is a terrifying thought," he said.

Read More: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson: woman who took a selfie with them tested for coronavirus

Earlier, a woman who had taken a selfie with Hanks and Wilson at a restaurant in Sydney, had also undergone tests for the virus.

Last week, Hanks and Wilson drew concern after they announced on their social media that they had tested positive for the disease and were placed in quarantine.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks said on Instagram.

