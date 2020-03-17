Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom put off wedding as coronavirus sweeps the world

American singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, in the midst of the escalating coronavirus fear, stepped forward with some distressing news regarding their upcoming wedding.

The 43-year-old Lord of the Rings actor during an interview with The Times UK revealed that the couple are considering putting their wedding on the back burner for now considering the unbridled spread of COVID-19.

“I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be traveling and we don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable," said the actor.

The couple had gotten engaged last year on Valentine’s Day and had been prepping for their wedding at an undisclosed mysterious location.

Separately, the global pandemic has already affected the lives of the duo professionally as Perry had to call off her work commitments in Australia and fly back to the United States.

Bloom too had announced on his Instagram that after his Amazon production of Carnival Row came to a halt, he flew back home and will be quarantining himself before it is safe for him to be around people.