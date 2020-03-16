Yasir Hussain wants to make as much moolah as Mehwish Hayat

Film star Mehwish Hayat is a staunch opponent of gender pay gap and she doesn't shy away from raising her voice for women who are paid less than their male colleagues.

The actress recently spoke against gender pay gap in the showbiz, saying both male and female actors should be paid equally.



Her statement was carried by many publications. TV actor Yasir Hussain came across Mehwish's statement on Instagram and shared it to his Instagram stories with a prayer.

"Kassh Aisa ho jaye k mujhe tum jitne paise milen. Ya Allah is dua ko Qubook farma Ameen ( I wish i also get paid as much as you do)", he captioned his story.

Mehwish Hayat shared Yasir Hussain's post to her Instagram stories wishing that the actor's prayer is answered.



