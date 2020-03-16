Karan Johar shuts down Dharma Productions amid coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus has killed over 6000 people and affected thousands others across the world since it first emerged in China.

The endemic has prompted people to go into isolation to avert the COVID-19.

The disease has always forced filmmakers to suspend release of movies amid coronavirus scare.

Bollywood producer Karan Johar on Monday announced to suspend activities at his production house as part of precautionary measures.

The owner of Dharma Productions has issued a statement on his social media accounts.

"All of us at @dharmamovies @dharma2pointo @dharmaticent wish for the well being of the members of our work family and every citizen of the world ...we pray that the world can overcome this situation as soon as possible! God speed to everyone and stay safe and sanitised!," he captioned his Insta post.







