Aamir Khan carries his favourite pillow everywhere: report

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently shared a photo of co-star Aamir Khan while he was sleeping in a flight.



The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram to share the photo, wherein Aamir Khan could be seen sleeping in the flight with his favourite pillow tucked under his head.

According to Indian median reports, the PK actor carries this pillow with him everywhere.

On March 14, Aamir Khan celebrated his 55th birthday and his co-star Kareena shared his picture with favourite pillow.

Kareena wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!”

Aamir reposted the same picture and wrote, “Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!”



Aamir and Kareena are busy in the shooting of their upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released later this year.

