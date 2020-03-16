close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 16, 2020

Aamir Khan carries his favourite pillow everywhere: report

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 16, 2020
Aamir Khan carries his favourite pillow everywhere: report

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently shared a photo of co-star Aamir Khan while he was sleeping in a flight.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram to share the photo, wherein Aamir Khan could be seen sleeping in the flight with his favourite pillow tucked under his head.

According to Indian median reports, the PK actor carries this pillow with him everywhere.

On March 14, Aamir Khan celebrated his 55th birthday and his co-star Kareena shared his picture with favourite pillow.

Kareena wrote, “My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!”

View this post on Instagram

My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow! ️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Aamir reposted the same picture and wrote, “Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!”

Aamir and Kareena are busy in the shooting of their upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released later this year.

Latest News

More From Bollywood