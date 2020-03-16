Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty’s rift rumours die down as they grace The Kapil Sharma Show

The rift rumours between Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty have died down after the duo graced the Kapil Sharma Show on the weekend.



Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Kapil Sharma, the host of the show, shared a video on his Instagram handle where Katrina, Akshay and Rohit could be seen all smiling.

Earlier, rumours were abuzz about differences between Katrina and the filmmaker over ‘blinking’ remarks by the latter.



The Bharat actress had also cleared the air with Instagram story and wishing Rohit Shetty a very happy birthday.

Katrina Kaif and Akshy Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi.

The film was slated to hit the screens on March 24, however, due to coronavirus fears the release of the film has been postponed.