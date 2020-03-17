Coronavirus outbreak: Foreign Office suspends walk-in consular services

The Foreign Office on Tuesday announced the suspension of all walk-in consular services from March 18 till April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In order to take necessary precautions to deal with rising threat of coronavirus, Foreign Office has decided to suspend all walk-in Consular Services from 18 March-3 April, except attestation of Power of Attorney. Afterward, decision will be reviewed," FO spokesperson announced in a tweet.

The spokesperson added that the facility of attestation would be continued through courier companies.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 188 in Pakistan after five more cases were reported in the country.

Most of the cases were reported from Sindh, with the tally rising to 150 on Monday and 119 people testing positive for the virus in Sukkur.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called 'COVID-19' as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.