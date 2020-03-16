Armeena Khan appreciates medical staff for their fight against coronavirus

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has appreciated all the medical staff around the world who are on the front lines fighting the coronovirus.



The Sherdil actress took to Twitter and penned down an appreciation note for the medical staff across the world.

She tweeted, “Let’s thank all the medical staff around the world who are currently on the front lines, engaged in what is nothing less than a full scale war. They are literally laying down their lives in the line of duty.”

She also prayed for the protection of the medical staff saying: “God bless them all and keep them in HIS protection. #Coronavirus.”

Later, she took to Instagram and shared: “An appreciation post for all the medical staff everywhere. Not all heroes wear capes! Thank God for you guys.”



