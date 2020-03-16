Amitabh Bachchan to corona-hit world: 'no power shall ever replace nature'

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan amidst the escalating fear of the coronavirus stepped forward reminding the world that nature is supreme after all.

Taking to his blog on Monday, the Black actor gave his take on the mounting pressure around the novel COVID-19 and the escalating fear worldwide.

“In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution,” he said.

“It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy. Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity,” he continued.

He went on to add: “We may be in different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each one of us in its spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour and suggestive help to one and all .. the emotion , the intent is deliberate and with just one goal .. be safe .. be alive and live.”

He further spoke about how human have taken nature for granted: “Humanity has destroyed , plundered, annihilated, killed mercilessly their own .. but today they all .. ALL .. wish and pray and we live and survive and be together in this hour of trial …NATURE , has proved to us all .. that it is SUPREME .. no other power or force on this planet, known or unknown shall ever be able to replace it .”

“We have all developed our own beliefs , our own Gods, our own religions, our own forces of belief and our own followings .. it came because we were unable to fathom what and how .. HOW .. the universe and we and all about us were created and HOW we exist .. So we succumbed .. gave in to that supreme being .. that supreme force .. sublimated ourselves in divine servility .. and lived in the peaceful reassuring shadow of what we designed as our CREATION .. or CREATOR ..,” he further added.