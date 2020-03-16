Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Balmoral with Archie to meet the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ignited royal fans’ hearts a flutter with reports that reveal the couple have accepted the Queen’s invitation to visit back in the summer of 2020 with their son Archie Harrison.

The Sunday Times reported on the news and revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “are believed to have accepted the Queen’s invitation to visit her this summer at Balmoral, her Scottish retreat, and are planning to take their son with them."

This news comes with much needed elatation as the Queen "would love to see more of Archie, as would Prince Charles and the rest of the family."