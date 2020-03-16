Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor turn up the PDA with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

As B-Town diva Alia Bhatt marked her 27th birthday on Sunday, a photo of her and Ranbir Kapoor indulging in some PDA has caught the attention of fans.

A throwback photo from their night out in New York on a double date with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has been making rounds on the internet courtesy of socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

The endearing selfie from the birthday girl’s special day showed her beau lovingly planting a kiss on her cheek while Arjun did the same to Malaika in the background.

Meanwhile an ecstatic Natasha peeped from behind and captioned the photo: “Birthday girl! Happy Happy Birthday @aliabhatt."



