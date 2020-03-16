close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 16, 2020

Meghan Markle's brother wants her to apologize and 'get off her high horse'

World

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 16, 2020
Meghan Markle’s brother wants her to apologize and to ‘get off her high horse’. Photo: rtlboulevard and cheatsheet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to leave the UK behind as they embark on a new journey, however, it appears Meghan’s brother has other plans since he has publicly spoken out against his sister on more public platforms recently.

During a conversation with Express, the former royal’s brother was quoted saying, “Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends. The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her—where she is at today is because of him. That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough.”

He further went on to emphasize that their father was on his death bad and that his dying wish was to be able to see Archie. Thomas believes, "if it is the last thing that she does she needs to call her father."

He explained their father’s current health situation by revealing, "seriously, he has only got a few good years left...He is so frustrated because he can’t get a message to her."

Before signing off, Thomas Markle added that his sister is “destroying” and “cheapening” the royal family and if need be, he is willing to testify against her in court.

