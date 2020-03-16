Prince George, Princess Charlotte barred from having best friends

There are numerous instances where people might feel envy towards members of the royal family and feel as though they live extraordinary lives, however that does not come without responsibilities even at tender ages, as seen in the case of Prince George, Princess Charlotte.

Being future heirs to a monarchy, the children still are required to abide by strict school rules. One of the most seemingly preposterous ones is that the children are not allowed to have “best friends” within the school.

This is a specific rule for Thomas Battersea as they prohibit students from giving out invitations to classmates within school timings, unless the invitations are for the entire class.

British journalist Jane Moore explained the school’s rule in an interview with ITV’s Loose Women.

Morrow was quoted telling The Mirror: "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing.”

"There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded."

The school discourages the concept of best friends because they believe in total inclusion, across the board. "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school.”

She concluded by saying,” they don’t encourage you to have best friends."