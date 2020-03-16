Jacqueline Fernandez shares her favourite Yoga poses

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared her favourite Yoga poses on her Instagram account with some relaxing music.



The actress took to photo-video sharing platform and uploaded two separate videos wherein she could be seen giving some Yoga poses.

Jacqueline, who was recently seen in a music video Mere Angne Mein alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, captioned one of the videos as “Stretch keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!”





She wrote for another video clip, “make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!”

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in action thriller film Attack alongside John Abraham.



The film will hit the screens in August 2020