'Avatar' 2 will beat 'Avengers' to be highest-grossing film ever, says actor Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang, one of the film's actors, is confident that Avatar 2 will be a huge success and beat 'Avengers: Endgame' to make more money even after director James Cameron showed concerns about the reception of the upcoming sequel.



When the actor was asked in an interview whether he thought the film had the potential to beat the current global box office record, he responded confidently: "I expect so."



As it stands, the latest Avengers movie is the highest grossing film ever with $2.8 billion at the box office. But Lang has kept the faith though - even the film's creator has said he's worried that people won't be interested in the universe of Pandora.

The sequels will see the likes of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver reunite, with a few new faces making an appearance, including new cast members Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Jermaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco joining the party.

Explaining why the sequels have taken their sweet time in being made, Titanic director James Francis Cameron told media: "We're doing it. It's never been done before and it's very tricky because our motion capture system, like most motion capture systems, is what they call optical base, meaning that it uses markers that are photographed with hundreds of cameras."



Avatar 2 is set for release on 17 December 2021 in the UK.