Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie shuns coronavirus with smile while shopping with daughter

Angelina Jolie seems to be ready for quarantine as the Hollywood star flashed a big smile while shopping with her youngest daughter Vivienne amidst coronavirus scare in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

The Maleficent actress, who was busy in looking after her daughter Shiloh and Zahara as they had undergone surgeries, aimed most of her attention to her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne during a casual shopping stroll through Los Angeles, shunning the virus pandemic.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife braved the chaos this weekend and joined the hordes of shoppers stocking up on their groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The mother and daughter seemed to be in good spirits with Angelina smiling widely while engrossed in conversation with young Vivienne, who was looking so much like her handsome dad Brad Pitt, 54, right down to her inquisitive facial expression.

The Lara Croft star sported her usual neutrals opting for a bohemian style white dress featuring two layers and embroidery, a classic beige trench and nude ballet flats, associating with a gold wire pair of sunglasses, black purse and earrings, while her daughter already has a style on her own, and rocked a boho style baby blue top with a rope tie, loose fitting faded jeans and a comfy pair of gray suede espadrilles.



Angelina, 44, was seen leaving the store carrying large bags of essential items with her fairy-like daughter helping to carry the load.