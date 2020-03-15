close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 15, 2020

Here's how Katrina Kaif wants you to fight coronavirus

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 15, 2020

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, Katrina Kaif  has shared an advice for her  fans on how to stay safe in the face of the   deadly disease.

The Bollywood diva on Sunday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her sister  Isabelle Kaif and two other friends with a caption   that read  "Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... exercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy,".

The "Bharat" actress is  followed by over 33 million people on  the photo and video sharing app.

Check out her latest post:



