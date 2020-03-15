Here's how Katrina Kaif wants you to fight coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, Katrina Kaif has shared an advice for her fans on how to stay safe in the face of the deadly disease.

The Bollywood diva on Sunday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her sister Isabelle Kaif and two other friends with a caption that read "Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... exercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy,".

The "Bharat" actress is followed by over 33 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

Check out her latest post:







