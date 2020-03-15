Coronavirus outbreak: Imtiaz Super Market addresses rumours of closing Karachi stores

KARACHI: Imtiaz Super Market on Sunday addressed rumours that it was closing down its stores in Karachi, after fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the city over the weekend.

Taking to social media, Imtiaz Super Market denied their branches were shutting down across the city.

"You are informed that all information regarding closure of lmtiaz Super Market are false and branches will operate as per the standard opening and closing timings," read the statement from the super market retail organisation.

"There is no panic situation in the city hence you are all requested to keep calm and carry out routine activities taking precautionary measures as advised by doctors to avoid Corona Virus," said the statement.



18 new cases reported in Sindh on Sunday

Eighteen new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Sindh on Sunday. Thirteen cases were reported in Sukkur while five emerged in Karachi, according to the Sindh health department.

The Health and Population Welfare Department of Sindh confirmed the tally, saying that the new cases had returned to Sukkur via Taftan where they had been under quarantine.