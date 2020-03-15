Ellen DeGeneres 'bored' after show suspends production over coronavirus fear

With coronavirus sweeping the globe, many talk shows, including The Ellen Show halted production over fear of the disease spreading.

Following the suspension of her show, Ellen DeGeneres turned to her Twitter to tell fans and followers that the social distancing is making her miss her job.

“Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored,” she said on Twitter.

The global pandemic, much like other industries, has also gravely taken a toll on the showbiz scene around the world as numerous celebrities have called off their concerts while live television broadcasts have also been affected.

