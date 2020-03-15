Neha Kakkar hints at acting in Bollywood films

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has hinted at working in Bollywood films in the future, Indian media has reported.



In an interview, when the singer was asked for her plans to star in Bollywood films, Neha Kakkar said, “I will only try my hands into acting only I am absolutely sure the film will become a big hit.”

The singer said she would not star in the movie for the sake of it, adding that, “When I feel yes this film will be a hit, then only I will do it.”

Recently, Aankh Marey singer shared photos of her new bungalow and old one-room home on Instagram and wrote an emotional note.

She wrote, “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional.”







