Katrina Kaif extends birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt with special Instagram post

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended birthday wishes to her friend and fellow industry insider Alia Bhatt, who turned 27 today, March 15, 2020.



The Bharat actress took to photo-video sharing platform to extend birthday wishes to Alia and shared a throwback video on her Instagram story from the gym.

In the video, Katrina becomes a fitness trainer for gym partner Alia and could be seen counting and motivating the friend.

She writes, “Happiest birthday @aliabhatt…..Just keep being you” with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, however, its release has been postponed due to coronavirus scare.

Also, according to reports, Katrina will be seen in a special dance number in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.