Use of anti-inflammatory drugs may worsen coronavirus, warn French authorities

Following the surging fear surrounding the coronavirus, French authorities have issued a word of caution regarding the widespread use of over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs.

Oliver Véran, health minister of France, doctor and neurologist, on Saturday turned to Twitter to advise the world against the use of the drugs that could possibly aggravate the coronavirus.

“The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone … ] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice,” he said.

Other health officials too have observed that anti-inflammatory drugs are threats for those with infectious diseases as they are likely to lessen the response of the body’s immune system.

Head of pharmacology at Toulouse hospital, Jean-Louis Montastruc, talking to RTL radio said: Anti-inflammatory drugs increase the risk of complications when there is a fever or infection.”

Instead, the health ministry stressed on the use of paracetamol as it will lessen the fever without counterattacking the inflammation.

Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in France had surged to 4,499 with 91 deaths.